Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The NBA All-Star Game is full of talent. That doesn’t always mean you want certain types of talent on your team.

On Thursday, LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo for the second year in a row drafted their teams for the All-Star Game. And while James seemed to out draft Antetokounmpo once again, that did not stop “The Greek Freak” from putting down the roast of the year on James Harden.

Antetokounmpo noted that he was torn between picking the Boston Celtics’ Kemba Walker and the Atlanta Hawks’ Trae Young. Charles Barkley asked the following:

“Wait, you don’t want the dribbler?” Barkley said.

Antetokounmpo then managed to poster Harden without even playing.

“I want somebody that’s going to pass the ball,” Antetokounmpo said. “That’s what I want.”

Giannis ultimately picked Walker — a selection Boston fans would agree with. But he got everyone to laugh, including James, who would draft Harden with his next pick.

While the Greek Freak may stink at drafting, hopefully his sense of humor never changes.

Thumbnail photo via Mar 7, 2018; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) controls the ball against Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) in the third quarter at the BMO Harris Bradley Center. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports