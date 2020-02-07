The agreed-to mega-deal between the Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers (and theoretically the Minnesota Twins and Los Angeles Angels, as well) has been moving at a pretty slow pace.

It appears the reason for that reportedly is the medicals of Brusdar Graterol. The 21-year-old pitcher will be going from the Twins to the Red Sox by way of the Dodgers (technically), but it seems what Boston is seeing on his medicals is giving it some pause.

According to MLB Network’s Jon Heyman, the Red Sox are trying to reconfigure the deal a bit.

Red Sox are said to be trying to reconfigure the part of the Betts 3-team deal with the Twins (meaning more than Graterol). While there’s still hope the mega deal gets done in some form, some involved are now suggesting it’s not a certainty. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) February 7, 2020

While Heyman’s verbiage seems to indicate a possibility the deal could fall apart, MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand noted minutes later that progress still was being made.

Source familiar with the three-way Boston/Los Angeles/Minnesota trade said the sides are “making progress,” and while a deal isn’t likely to be finalized any earlier than Friday, it’s still “more likely to happen than not.” — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) February 7, 2020

So, the wait continues.

