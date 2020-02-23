It’s been four weeks of Kobe Bryant’s death in a helicopter crash that killed him and either others, including his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, in Calabasas, Calif.
And NBA legend Bill Russell paid tribute to the late superstar at Sunday’s Boston Celtics-Los Angeles Lakers matchup.
The 86-year-old Celtics great appeared at Staples Center a few hours prior to tip-off sporting a No. 24 Kobe Bryant jersey. (We know Russell in a Lakers jersey isn’t something C’s fans typically would want to see, but this is pretty awesome.)
Check it out, via NBC Sports Boston:
Bill Russell wearing purple and gold in honor of Kobe Bryant 🍀 pic.twitter.com/PiI2GloYn0
— Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) February 23, 2020
How can that not make you smile?
