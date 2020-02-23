Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The XFL’s kickoff rules were made to bring more excitement to the game. And fans got a look at their first one Sunday afternoon.

Joe Powell, who spent brief time with the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills, returned a kick for 90 yards during the second quarter of the St. Louis Battlehawks’ game against the New York Guardians.

BattleHawks returner Keith Mumphery caught the football, ran to the left before dumping it off to Powell who ran 90 yards to the house.

Check it out:

The Guardians clearly weren’t ready for the reverse.

Thumbnail photo via Billy Hurst/USA TODAY Sports Images