Tom Brady’s social media activity has been a hot topic around the NFL lately, especially with free agency quickly approaching.

Brady’s recent social media activity has had fans buzzing since teasing his future in what ultimately was a Super Bowl commercial with Hulu just days before Sunday’s big game. Brady continued the fun Wednesday on Instagram, posting the following caption to his story: “Back at @tb12sports to get to work. I’m not wearing a blazer to the Super Bowl next year.”

Stephen A. Smith believes he knows the reason for all of the recent posts by Brady, which he explained Thursday on ESPN’s “First Take.”

“A lot of people view Tom Brady as a victim because he plays for the New England Patriots,” Smith said, “and he plays for a coach who is renowned for being an incredibly pragmatic, business-like, devoid of emotions, sincerity, and things of that nature — who has religiously and consistently come to you to get a pay cut, come to you to restructure your deal while throwing out on the field and asking you to the stomach and absorb a heftier load in order to elevate me to prominence.

“So you have to understand when you’re a guy like Tom Brady who’s made those sacrifices and religiously been denied the opportunity to be fully appreciated, monetarily and otherwise, because of all he’s done. And then you been thrown out to pasture at the age of 42. And they’re saying, ‘If you’re going to be with us, you got to accept considerably less. Oh and that’s by the way if we really, really want you.’ The owner is sitting up there saying, ‘I sincerely plan to, and hope to,’ but you have heard nothing of the sort from Bill Belichick. So what is he doing? He’s putting his name out there. He’s being in the public eye. He’s keeping you in his mind’s eye and what he is doing is seeing what kind of interest that would generate. How do we notice? Because just the other day we were talking about the Oakland Raiders, out of nowhere, being interested in him.”

What’s next is only an answer Brady knows, and fans will speculate until they do, too.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images