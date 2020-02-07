Major League Baseball’s investigation into the Boston Red Sox might be nearing an end.
The league currently is investigating cheating allegations levied against the 2018 Red Sox. A specific timetable as to when said examination will end never was released, effectively leaving many in a state of limbo and wondering when the report might be released.
Speaking to reporters in Florida on Thursday following an owners meeting, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred shared two important updates.
— First, no Red Sox players will be sanctioned as a result of the investigation.
— Secondly, the investigation hopefully will be finished by the start of spring training.
“I’m hopeful that I can get Boston done before the camps open,” Manfred said, via the Associated Press.
The first pitchers and catchers workout will be Wednesday, Feb. 12, with the first full-squad workout set to take place the following Monday.
