Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Major League Baseball’s investigation into the Boston Red Sox might be nearing an end.

The league currently is investigating cheating allegations levied against the 2018 Red Sox. A specific timetable as to when said examination will end never was released, effectively leaving many in a state of limbo and wondering when the report might be released.

Speaking to reporters in Florida on Thursday following an owners meeting, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred shared two important updates.

— First, no Red Sox players will be sanctioned as a result of the investigation.

— Secondly, the investigation hopefully will be finished by the start of spring training.

“I’m hopeful that I can get Boston done before the camps open,” Manfred said, via the Associated Press.

The first pitchers and catchers workout will be Wednesday, Feb. 12, with the first full-squad workout set to take place the following Monday.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images