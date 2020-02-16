Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

There was a time when adding Tom Brady instantly would make any NFL team a Super Bowl contender, but is that still the case?

The folks over at “Pick Six Podcast” recently ran “Madden NFL 20” season simulation for each team with Brady as their quarterback. Obviously, the project was done amid rumors Brady could leave the New England Patriots this offseason.

Check this out:

Who would have the best 2020 season with Tom Brady at QB?

We simulated Madden 32 times to find out. pic.twitter.com/jxNE33oFXZ — Pick Six Podcast (@picksixpod) February 16, 2020

Here are some cliff notes:

— Brady missed the playoffs 21 of 32 sims (66 percent)

— 1-15 season with Miami Dolphins

— Patriots, San Francisco 49ers, New Orleans Saints, Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens missed playoffs with Brady at QB

— 10-6 with Dallas Cowboys before first-round exit in playoffs

— Earned AFC’s No. 1 seed with Los Angeles Chargers but suffered upset in Divisional Round

— Made it to NFC Championship Game with Washington Redskins (lol)

— Went NFL-best 13-3 with Chicago Bears, lost in NFC title game

— Won Super Bowl with Eagles

Reminder: Brady is set to become a free agent March 18.

