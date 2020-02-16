Hailie Deegan might leave Daytona International Speedway with a Donald Trump autograph after all.
Deegan on Sunday revealed her “goal” for the Daytona 500 is for the United States President — who will serve as Grand Marshall for the NASCAR season opener — to sign her helmet. Initially, it seemed like some wishful thinking from the 18-year-old phenom.
Alas, Donald Trump Jr. might be able to make it happen.
Check out this tweet:
DM me… I may know someone. https://t.co/bJoxmZFP73
— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 16, 2020
Hey, shoot your shot, Hailie.
The 62nd Daytona 500 is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. ET. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. will start on the pole alongside Alex Bowman.
