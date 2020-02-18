Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tom Brady is keeping any and all information about his future close to the vest.

The football is anxiously waiting to find out where Brady will be playing in the 2020 NFL season (and potentially beyond). Barring a new deal with the New England Patriots prior to March 18, the six-time Super Bowl champion soon will become a free agent for the first time in his storied career.

Not even one of Boston’s favorite sons could pry any details out of TB12. Ben Affleck, a diehard Patriots fan and longtime friend of Brady, came up with nothing when he recently reached out to the star signal-caller.

“Me and Matt (Damon) texted him, ‘What’s the deal? You going or you staying?’ And this is what we got back, an emoji,” Affleck said while shrugging on ESPN’s “Get Up.” “So I really have no information for you.”

Hey, we can’t blame him for trying.

Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images