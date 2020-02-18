Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Liverpool on Tuesday returns to a place they hold quite dear.

Jurgen Klopp’s squad is in Madrid for a Champions League showdown with Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano, the site of LFC’s 2019 Champions League conquest.

Amid Liverpool’s season-long dominance of the Premier League, the Reds switch gears to face Atletico Madrid in Round of 16 play, hoping to break through and earn a spot in the quarterfinals. Tuesday will mark the first of two meetings between the sides, with Leg 2 set for March 11.

Here’s how to watch online:

When: Tuesday, Feb. 18, at 3 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | WatchTNT

Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com