One of the premier insiders covering Major League Baseball would be shocked if Mookie Betts isn’t trade within the coming days.

During an appearance Monday on MLB Network, The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal said a trade involving Betts is “going to happen.” Rosenthal also said the Los Angeles Dodgers are the favorites to land the 2018 American League MVP, but that the San Diego Padres remain heavily engaged in talks with the Boston Red Sox.

“I would not be surprised if (a trade) happened today or tomorrow,” Rosenthal said. “The talks have continued over the weekend. There seems to be a good amount of momentum for the Dodgers, and the Dodgers certainly could make a cleaner deal with the Red Sox, simply because they don’t have to include Wil Myers, like the Padres do.

“According to people I spoke with yesterday, the Padres were still engaged with the Red Sox (on Sunday). So, obviously it’s not over.”

Rosenthal’s report arrived less than a day after Peter Gammons said a Betts trade is “inevitable.” Many reporters around Major League Baseball have shared similar sentiments over the past week.

Stay tuned.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images