It turns out nothing was going to stop Patrick Mahomes in the 2019 NFL season.

After falling just short of football’s biggest stage in his first season as Kansas City’s starting quarterback, Mahomes bounced back with another stellar campaign and guided the Chiefs to Super Bowl LIV. The 24-year-old helped finish the job Sunday night at Hard Rock Stadium, throwing for two touchdowns in an MVP performance against the San Francisco 49ers.

Despite Mahomes coming off a league MVP campaign in 2018, some thought a spot in Super Bowl LIV wasn’t in the cards for the star signal-caller and his team. Not because of Mahomes’ talent, skill set or anything of that nature, but rather his billing as the “Madden 20” cover athlete. As we’ve seen in the past, gracing the cover of the popular video game hasn’t always yielded positive results for the player in the following season.

So after KC hoisted the Lombardi Trophy in South Beach, Mahomes and the Chiefs certainly had the grounds to troll any remaining believers in the “Madden” curse.

Those weren’t the only Mahomes-related tweets to make the rounds Sunday night. A 2013 post by the Chiefs quarterback, which resurfaced almost immediately after the game, proved to age perfectly.

