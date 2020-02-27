Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Will reinforcements help Manchester United overcome Club Brugge?

The teams will face off Tuesday in Manchester, England, at Old Trafford in the second leg of their UEFA Europa League Round of 32 series. They enter the decisive leg tied 1-1 after last week’s draw in Belgium.

Striker Odion Ighalo will make his first start for Manchester United, following his arrival on January transfer deadline day. Midfielder Scott McTominay returns to the Red Devils’ starting lineup, having recovered fully from a knee injury, which sidelined him between Dec. 26 and last Sunday.

Here’s how to watch Manchester United versus Club Brugge:

When: Thursday, Feb. 27, at 3 p.m. ET

TV: UniMás

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | B/R Live

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images