Tom Brady isn’t the only seasoned signal-caller set to hit the open market.

Philip Rivers will be taking a free agency tour of his own when the new NFL year begins next month. The Chargers, with whom Rivers played the first 16 seasons of his career, announced last week the sides decided to mutually part ways.

So, where could Rivers end up? His soon-to-be-former teammate, Melvin Gordon, seems to have a pretty good idea.

“I think he goes to the Colts,” Gordon told CBS Sports. “I don’t know, that’s just my thought.”

Gordon’s projection goes beyond Indianapolis’ need for an upgrade at cornerback. As the star running back pointed out, Colts offensive coordinator, Nick Sirianni, was an offensive assistant with the Chargers for five seasons. Indianapolis head coach Frank Reich also served as the Bolts’ offensive coordinator for two seasons.

“He has (connections),” Gordon said. “Nick… he came from here, we had him, and he’s the offensive coordinator there. They run the same playbook, so it’d be easy, he could come right in and he could be telling guys what to do, he knows what’s going on already.”

Gordon continued: “We have history with (Reich) as well, so it’d be an easy plug-in. So I think that’s probably the best fit, but you never know. Tampa, I hear, is a place. I try not to talk to Phil about free agency, he has enough people in his ear about that. I think the Colts, though.”

There’s a chance Rivers won’t officially latch on with a team until Brady makes his decision. One NFL analyst believes the six-time Super Bowl champion will be the one to kickstart this spring’s quarterback carousel.

Thumbnail photo via Timothy T. Ludwig/USA TODAY Sports Images