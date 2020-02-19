Rob Manfred has not had the greatest few weeks.
Major League Baseball’s commissioner has been roasted by players across the league for his handling of the Houston Astros’ sign-stealing debacle, but Wednesday’s criticism was for a different reason.
Manfred recently referred to the World Series trophy as just a “piece of metal,” and Los Angeles Dodgers’ third basemen Justin Turner is just one player that had a scathing response to the remarks.
The commissioner apologized for his comments, saying, “There is no excuse for it. I made a mistake.”
For more, check out the “Need to Know” video above from “NESN After Hours,” presented by People’s United Bank.