Rob Manfred has not had the greatest few weeks.

Major League Baseball’s commissioner has been roasted by players across the league for his handling of the Houston Astros’ sign-stealing debacle, but Wednesday’s criticism was for a different reason.

Manfred recently referred to the World Series trophy as just a “piece of metal,” and Los Angeles Dodgers’ third basemen Justin Turner is just one player that had a scathing response to the remarks.

The commissioner apologized for his comments, saying, “There is no excuse for it. I made a mistake.”

