OK, let’s try this thing again.

The 2020 Daytona 500 was postponed Sunday after just 20 laps due to rain. “The Great American Race” will resume Monday afternoon with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. leading the field.

And, no, Donald Trump will not be in attendance.

Here’s how and when to watch the rest of NASCAR’s season opener:

When: Monday, Feb. 17 at 4 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Stream: FOX Sports GO | fuboTV

Thumbnail photo via Peter Casey/USA TODAY Sports Images