Isaiah Thomas is on the move again. Only this time, he doesn’t appear to have a clear landing spot.

A three-team trade Thursday sent the Wizards point guard to the Clippers, with Washington receiving Clippers guard Jerome Robinson in return, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Knicks forward Marcus Morris also was sent to Los Angeles, with New York receiving Clippers forward Moe Harkless and a first-round pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

Unfortunately for Thomas, L.A. apparently will not be keeping him, according to The Athletic’s David Aldridge.

The Clippers will not be keeping Isaiah Thomas, acquired today from Washington in three-team deal with Knicks that brought Marcus Morris to LA and send Moe Harkless/picks to NYC, per league source. — David Aldridge (@davidaldridgedc) February 6, 2020

Thomas averaged 12.2 points in 40 games with the Wizards. Though they bought him out, the Clippers are the fifth team Thomas has been traded to since 2017.

