The trade deadline is nearing.

Once 3 p.m. ET strikes this Monday, teams around the NHL no longer will be able to make trades. While some notable names like Tyler Toffoli, Blake Coleman and Brenden Dillon all have been moved, the Boston Bruins are expected to be plenty active in the coming days.

In the latest edition of the “NESN’s Bruins Podcast,” NESN.com’s Mike Cole and Logan Mullen give a full preview of the Bruins’ trade deadline. They share their thoughts on all the players that have been linked to the B’s, from Chris Kreider to Josh Anderson, Brandon Saad, Joe Thornton and more, as well as some players the Bruins haven’t been linked to.

Listen to the full episode in the player below, on iTunes or anywhere else you get your podcasts.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images