Red Sox fans might have to wait a while before seeing Alex Verdugo in action.

Verdugo, perhaps the top asset Boston received in the Mookie Betts trade, might not be ready for the start of the regular season, The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier reported Thursday, citing sources. The 23-year-old still is nursing the same back injury that played a major role in his inability to play after early August of last season.

The Red Sox reportedly knew of the injury, as well as its potential to keep Verdugo out of the Opening Day lineup, while negotiating with the Dodgers. Furthermore, the issue factored into the team’s reported signing of outfielder Kevin Pillar.

That said, Sox also view Pillar as a good fit even if Verdugo is healthy still start the year. Verdugo’s agreement with the Sox (not final, pending physical) is in the 1-year, $4M range https://t.co/2CNE1wc4U5 — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) February 13, 2020

Boston reportedly does not consider Verdugo’s injury to be a long-term concern. In fact, there remains a chance Verdugo is ready in time for opening day.

Position players are scheduled to report to spring training Monday.

