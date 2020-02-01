Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It has become a tradition like no other. As two teams prepare for Super Bowl Sunday, everyone else in the league gathers for the “NFL Honors” award show Saturday night.

Steve Harvey will host the ninth-annual event, as the NFL’s finest and brightest players come together to celebrate the 2019-20 season as the awards for Most Valuable Player, Defensive Player of the Year, Rookie of the year, and more are handed out to the recipients. The Pro Football Hall of Fame also will announce its Class of 2020 during the event.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is the favorite to win the MVP award, with Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas also are in contention for the honor. The Walter Payton Man of the Year also will be announced.

Here’s how to watch the “NFL Honors”:

When: Saturday, Feb 1., at 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Go

Thumbnail photo via Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports Images