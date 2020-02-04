If the Patriots have any interest in Greg Olsen, they might already be behind in the race to sign the veteran tight end.

Olsen, who spent the last nine years of his NFL career in Carolina, was officially released by the Panthers on Monday. It’s become clear the three-time Pro Bowl selection is bound for broadcasting once his playing days are over, but he recently noted he hasn’t “closed the door” on any career options and “still has love for football.”

New England immediately emerged as a potential landing spot for Olsen given the lack of production the franchise received from its trio of tight ends in the 2019 season. The Patriots, however, will not be one of the teams Olsen meets with this week.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Monday the 34-year-old plans to visit the Buffalo Bills and Washington Redskins over the coming days. As Rapoport pointed out, Olsen has ties to both of these clubs. New Redskins head coach Ron Rivera arrived in Carolina in 2011, the same year Olsen was traded to the Panthers. Bills head coach Sean McDermott also became Carolina’s defensive coordinator that year and held the title for six seasons before taking the job in Buffalo.

As for the Patriots, Olsen seems to think New England still is trying to bring Rob Gronkowski out of retirement.

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images