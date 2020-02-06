Tom Brady can provide more to a team than just above-average quarterback play.

There are several teams outside of New England that are in need of an upgrade at quarterback as we head into the offseason. In addition to being arguably the best signal-caller option on the market, Brady is worth his weight in marketing gold. If you’re looking to amplify the buzz around your team, there are few better routes than signing arguably the greatest football player who’s ever lived.

As such, ESPN NFL writer Dan Graziano believes there’s one team, above the rest, that should have the strongest interest in Brady, both in terms of on-field and business perspectives.

“I think he’s done in New England, and the Chargers need to get this done and put him on their season-ticket mailer envelopes in a big hurry,” Graziano wrote. “As my colleague Marcus Spears would say, take Gisele to the beach, Tom.”

Not only is Los Angeles reportedly a “legitimate option” for the six-time Super Bowl champion, the franchise also appears amenable to one of Brady’s unique requests. But should Brady hit the open market, the Bolts could find themselves in a battle with a division rival for the right to sign TB12.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images