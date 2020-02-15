Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Alex Verdugo will speak to the Boston media for the first time Saturday.

The Boston Red Sox notably traded Mookie Betts and David Price to the Los Angeles Dodgers recently for Verdugo, Jeter Downs and Connor Wong. Verdugo, 24, will address the media for the first time as a member of the Red Sox on Saturday from Fort Myers.

To go along with Verdugo, interim manager Ron Roenicke also will answer questions.

You can watch Verdugo’s introductory press conference in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images