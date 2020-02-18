Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s a mystery where Tom Brady will play next year, but perhaps his latest Instagram caption is hinting toward a return to the New England Patriots.

After all, he’s using team philosophies in the offseason.

The 42-year-old quarterback posted an Instagram photo of him and his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, doing a cable exercise with the caption “no days off” Monday.

The mantra was popularized among Patriots fans after coach Bill Belichick notoriously started a “no days off” chant after the Super Bowl LI victory parade back in 2017.

Brady is set to become a free agent for the first time in his career March 18, when the league’s new year begins. ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith and NBC Sports’ Peter King both speculated he’ll return to New England Monday morning, and Ian Rapoport reported owner Robert Kraft hopes the quarterback will re-sign with the Patriots after testing free agency helps him realize he belongs there.

After all, no quarterback prepares like Brady and no team prepares like the Patriots.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images