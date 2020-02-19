Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

He might not be the favorite, but Chris Sale has a good chance at winning the American League’s Cy Young Award in 2020.

At least, that’s what one oddsmaker thinks.

At +600, Sale currently has the second-best odds to win this season’s award, according to DraftKings Sportsbook, edging out Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander at +700.

New York Yankees acquisition and Verlander’s former teammate Gerrit Cole is the favorite at +250. Also in the top five are Cleveland Indians righty Mike Clevinger (+1000) and the Tampa Bay Rays southpaw Blake Snell (+1000).

Though 2018 was one of Sale’s best, the lefty struggled in 2019 before calling it a season early due to a nagging elbow injury. His record dropped from 12-4 in 2018 to 6-11 in 2019 while his ERA ballooned from 2.11 to 4.40, allowing 41 more runs in 10 2/3-less innings.

Will 2020 be different? Only time will tell, but the odds certainly are on his side.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images