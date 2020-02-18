Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

This Connecticut Sun have lost a key piece of their 2019 starting five to free agency.

Shekinna Stricklen has signed with the Atlanta Dream for the 2020 season, the team announced Sunday, rejoining former Tennessee Volunteers teammate Glory Johnson in the process.

“What we are getting in Shekinna Stricklen is an incredible shooter with size that can make shots on the move or standstill, and also has a great understanding of how to get herself open shots,” head coach Nicki Collen said in a statement released by the team.

Stricklen was noticeably excited about the opportunity.

“Thank you!!! I’m excited!!” she tweeted Sunday. “See you soon!!”

The Sun thanked Stricklen for his “big-time 3’s” and “world class smile,” to which she responded, “Thank you CT for everything!!! I will for sure miss y’all!! Nothing but Love!!❤️❤️❤️”

Stricklen’s presence certainly will be missed in Connecticut.

Thumbnail photo via Chris Poss/Connecticut Sun