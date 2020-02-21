Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Celtics don’t return to action until tomorrow, but those who got their basketball fix from the G League’s Maine Red Claws saw quite the performance from one Celtics rookie.

Tacko Fall recorded a double-double Thursday night, dropping 14 points and tying for a career-high 18 rebounds in a 119-100 win over the College Park Skyhawks. The University of Central Florida product also had five blocked shots in front of a crowded Portland Exposition Building.

Fall has appeared in six games for the Celtics, averaging 3.2 points, 1.8 total boards and 0.3 blocks in an average of four minutes per game. With Portland, he’s averaging 12.9 points, 10.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists.

More importantly, he’s helping put bodies in the seats, as the hype around the 7-foot-5 center from Senegal refuses to go away. The league even found a way to include the fringe NBA player in All-Star festivities in Chicago this past weekend.

It’s time for the Red Claws to make this kid a bobblehead.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images