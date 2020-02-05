Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tom Brady took the Hard Rock Stadium turf Sunday night, but certainly not for all of the reasons he was hoping for.

Brady and the rest of the NFL 100 team were honored prior to Super Bowl LIV. The star quarterback and the New England Patriots didn’t really come close to reaching football’s biggest stage for a fourth consecutive season, as they were bounced from the playoffs in the wild-card round.

The early exit clearly is serving as motivation for Brady, who made a vow for his 21st NFL season via an Instagram story Tuesday.

“Back to @tb12sports to get to work,” Brady wrote. “I’m not wearing a blazer to the Super Bowl next year.”

You can check out the story here.

Who Brady is playing for in the 2020 campaign remains to be seen. The Patriots plan to keep Brady in New England, but we already know of at least two teams prepared to make a run at the six-time Super Bowl champion should he reach free agency.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images