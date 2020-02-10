The Tom Brady rumors and takes never seem to end as free agency inches closer and closer.

Whether it’s the Los Angeles Chargers, the Las Vegas Raiders or the recently mentioned Dallas Cowboys, Brady has been connected in speculation to several teams besides the New England Patriots, with whom the quarterback has spent his entire 20-year NFL career.

FOX Sports’ Colin Cowherd suggested Monday on “The Herd” that while he believes Brady will return to the Patriots, this could be the right time for the 42-year-old to jump ship and join “America’s Team.”

“This whole Dallas Cowboy-Tom Brady thing, I don’t necessarily think it’s going to happen,” Cowherd said. “But do not blow it off. Don’t blow it off. Let me give you a rule in life I know as a 50-year-old guy. When smart, talented, rich, successful people feel disrespected, they all do one thing. They’re going to prove a point. Tom Brady has an opportunity. This is the perfect moment to leave New England because they have no backup plan. They got nobody. And Buffalo is better, and Miami seems to have an identity. And now Adam Gase and (Sam) Darnold looked pretty good at the end of the year. Tom doesn’t even need to be petty. He doesn’t need to be petty. He can just say, ‘You don’t think I’m Kirk Cousins? You don’t want to pay me Kirk Cousins money? You don’t want to pay me Jimmy Garoppolo money?’ Successful people who feel disrespected.

“And we all watched ‘Tom vs. Time.’ What was your takeaway on that? He wants to be respected. Just think about this. He’s the number one brand and the Cowboys are the number one brand. (Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is) a visionary with marketing. It would be A-Rod to the Yankees times five. LeBron to the Lakers times four. It’s the perfect time. They have no succession plan. New England would become uninteresting tomorrow. You also have (offensive line coach) Dante Scarnecchia retiring. The Patriots don’t like to spend money on wide receivers. It’s the one thing he’s demanding. And what do the Cowboys have? O-line, running back, wide receivers. … If Tom Brady goes to the Chargers, kind of feels like a step down. Tom goes to the Dolphins, eh, they’re rebuilding. Tom goes to the (Cowboys), you talk about a ‘blank you.’ They are the biggest brand. The richest brand. With the best O-line. First or second-best running back. And the weapons, New England, they’re not going to go out and spend big money on wide receivers.”

"Put Tom Brady in that Cowboy uniform. We get shocked all the time in sports. This looks like it would work… Everything he wants, they have. Brand, o-line, RBs, WRs, money." — @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/WxA6Sm6Ipz — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) February 10, 2020

Basically, Cowherd only has one question regarding the possibility of Brady leaving the Patriots to join the Cowboys.

“Ask yourself,” Cowherd said. “What would your reaction be today, you, not me, you, if in the middle of today’s show Tom Brady is a Cowboy? You would be like, ‘Yeah, kind of makes sense.’ Everything he wants they have. Brand, O-line, backs, receivers, money. Everything, they have. And if (Dak Prescott is) asking for $38 million. And I like Dak. I think they’ll re-sign Dak. But don’t tell me it couldn’t happen. Don’t tell me it couldn’t happen. It absolutely could.”

In the NFL, you never can be too sure. Cowherd might have a point.

