J.D. Martinez made his feelings known about the reported Mookie Betts-David Price trade on Twitter. And he and Jackie Bradley Jr. took to Instagram to say goodbye to their now-former teammates.

The Red Sox and Dodgers on Sunday completed a blockbuster trade that sent Betts and Price to LA. Boston received Alex Verdugo, Jeter Downs and Connor Wong in exchange, per multiple reports.

Martinez took to Twitter shortly after the deal was reported, tweeting two emojis that likely summed up how he felt. Both him and Bradley then posted two pictures to their Instagram accounts — one of him with Betts and another with Price — to send them off.

“Thanks for all the great memories! Wishing you guys the best!🙌🏻🙏🏻@mookiebetts @davidprice14 #vegaswillmissyoumookie #redsox #2018champs #seeyouontheotherside,” Martinez captioned the pictures from Boston’s 2018 World Series run.

Check it out:

“”WE RIDE TOGETHER, WE DIE TOGETHER!” @davidprice14 👋🏾👋🏾👋🏾💪🏾

@mookiebetts The convos out there will not be the same 😂 And you know for sure the deep route post won’t be the same 🏈🤲🏾 See y’all on the flipside my brothas!!,” Bradley wrote.

Check it out:

Betts commented on Bradley’s post, telling him he’ll see him soon.

Thumbnail photo via Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports Images