The Patriots have a pass-catching problem, and it sure sounds like Stefon Diggs won’t be part of the solution.

Diggs’ recent social media activity led some to suggest the star wide receiver could be a trade target for New England. The 26-year-old deleted all Vikings-related content from his Instagram feed, which coincides with the Patriots’ assumed pursuit of high-end offensive weapons.

But as he spoke with the media Tuesday as the NFL Scouting Combine, Minnesota general manager Rick Spielman effectively put the idea of a Diggs trade to New England (or anywhere else, for that matter) to rest.

“There is no reason to anticipate that Stefon Diggs is not going to be a Minnesota Viking,” Spielman said, per Pro Football Talk.

Unfortunately for the Patriots, another one of their perceived targets might not be available this offseason either, as A.J. Green appears to be a likely candidate for the Cincinnati Bengals’ franchise tag.

Thumbnail photo via Jay Biggerstaff/USA TODAY Sports Images