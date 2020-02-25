Even Tom Brady’s biggest haters couldn’t help but praise the superstar quarterback Tuesday.

Brady shared a lengthy tribute post for Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, who died last month in a helicopter crash. The letter was as well-written as it was touching.

It also drew rave reviews on social media, including from some of Brady’s biggest detractors.

Here’s Jason Whitlock’s reaction, which does contain some NSFW language:

It isn’t often people agree on social media, but Brady’s post was as close to universally well-received as you’ll ever see.

