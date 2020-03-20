Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s official. Tom Brady is heading to Tampa Bay.

While Brady’s post-New England Patriots landing spot seemingly has been known since Tuesday, the signing wasn’t made official until Friday due to minor logistic complications. Brady took to Instagram to officially announce the news to the world, while the Buccaneers welcomed the star quarterback with a hype video.

Brady’s post predictably yielded a slew of responses, including from Antonio Brown.

“Congrats champ 🤗,” Brown wrote in the comment section.

There was some speculation that Brown would team up with Brady in Tampa Bay. After all, the two reportedly have stayed in touch since Brown’s release from the Patriots, and Brady himself might have even been angling for a reunion.

Unfortunately for AB, Bucs head coach Bruce Arians apparently isn’t very high on the idea.

