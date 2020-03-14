Add Austin Hooper to the long list of athletes who would enjoy joining forces with Tom Brady.

The legendary quarterback is set to hit free agency for the first time in his storied career Wednesday when the new league year opens. It’s certainly possible he returns to the New England Patriots, but that’s far from a guarantee.

Like Brady, Hooper is about to become a free agent. With Hunter Henry getting franchise tagged by the Los Angeles Chargers, Hooper becomes without question the top free agent tight end target on the open market. The 25-year-old had a breakout campaign in 2019, reeling in 75 passes for 787 yards and six touchdowns in just 13 games.

So would he like to team up with Brady?

“Of course (I’d want to play with him), everyone would love to play with Tom Brady,” Hooper told ESPN’s Vaughn McClure in a story published Saturday. “He’s one of greatest of our generation.”

Of course, one big desire of Brady’s seems to be to have weapons around him. If the Patriots managed to bring a talent like Hooper into the fold, one would have to think it would go a long way in convincing Brady to finish up his career in Foxboro.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images