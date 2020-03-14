Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell seems to be doing just fine.

Mitchell was one of two Utah players who tested positive for the coronavirus, along with teammate Rudy Gobert. Gobert, who was the first confirmed case, apologized for his carelessness, but it ultimately forced the NBA to suspend the remainder of the regular season Wednesday.

Two days after Mitchell posted to Instagram to confirm he had tested positive for the virus, the 23-year-old NBA All-Star tweeted a video Saturday to let everyone know he’s doing well.

“Just want to say thank you guys so much for your continued support. It means a lot to me,” Mitchell said. “I feel fine, things are going well. Just taking proper precautions as told to me by the health authorities, I got to stay in isolation. So, I’m solo in here, playing video games all day.

“And can’t wait to get back out there on the floor, play in front of the best fans in the world,” Mitchell added. “I really miss playing in front of you guys. And, I’ll see you guys soon.”

Unfortunately for Mitchell and NBA fans around the country, it won’t be that soon. NBA commissioner Adam Silver gave an estimated timeline and said the hiatus will last “at least 30 days.”

