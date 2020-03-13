Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UPDATE (10:30 a.m. ET): The Boston Marathon has officially been postponed and rescheduled for Monday, Sept. 14.

ORIGINAL STORY: The fallout from the coronavirus pandemic hit Boston hard Friday morning with the postponement of the Boston Marathon.

The annual Patriots’ Day marathon has been postponed due to coronavirus concerns and has been rescheduled for Sept. 14, The Boston Globe reported Friday. According to the Globe, an official announcement will come later in the day.

The Marathon had been scheduled for Monday, April 20, and this marks the first time the race has ever been postponed or moved. According to the Globe’s report, Massachusetts governor Charlie Baker is expected to declare the 14th a state holiday which will help with legislative planning for the event.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images