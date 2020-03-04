Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

BOSTON — The Boston Celtics have ruled forward Gordon Hayward out for the remainder of the second half against the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday at TD Garden.

He was ruled out with a right knee contusion.

#NEBHInjuryReport Gordon Hayward (Right Knee Contusion) will not return — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 4, 2020

Hayward did not start in the second half before the team made the announcement. He came up holding his right knee (on the play below) with two minutes left in the first half, but stayed in the game.

This appears to be the play where Gordon Hayward contused his knee pic.twitter.com/KZa0VDfNPA — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 4, 2020

Hayward finished the contest with 7 points (3-for-8 from the field), two assists and one rebound in 17 minutes.

The Celtics were without Jayson Tatum Tuesday due to sickness while Kemba Walker was also on a 20-25 minute minutes restriction.

Thumbnail photo via Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports Images