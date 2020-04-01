Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Grant Williams has quite a bit of wisdom for an athlete his age.

The 21-year-old Celtics rookie has experienced quite a bit of growth since coming to Boston less than a year ago. Though his NBA career got off to a bit of a slow start — with Williams missing 25 3-point attempts before sinking his first NBA triple Dec. 9 — the Tennessee product proved his worth down the stretch, even starting in a handful of games while the C’s usual starters battled a slew of injuries.

So, what does Williams consider the key to success in the NBA? A healthy mindset.

“The mental side is probably the biggest thing of understanding that you have to be very, very confident in yourself in order to continue to be special in this sport,” Williams said, via the team. “There is a lot of time and effort that’s put into our craft. But also, the mental side of things is the biggest thing that I think fans don’t see.”

Quality advice from a quality athlete.

