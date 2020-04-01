Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Cleveland Browns continue to make additions this offseason.

The Browns reportedly signed edge rusher Adrian Clayborn on a two-year contract, per NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. The deal is worth $6 million with a chance to reach $7 million.

The #Browns are signing DE Adrian Clayborn to a 2-year deal, per agent @blakebaratz, worth $6M with a chance to get to $7M. A solid veteran signing. pic.twitter.com/RgeSQ0RPkx — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 31, 2020

After one season with the New England Patriots in 2018, Clayborn returned to the Atlanta Falcons for his second stint with the organization in 2019.

The 2011 first-round pick recorded 18 tackles and four sacks in 15 games for the Falcons last year.

The 31-year-old Clayborn has tallied 36 1/2 sacks, 10 forced fumbles and 52 tackles for loss in nine seasons. He won a Super Bowl in 2018 with the Patriots after he compiled 2 1/2 sacks and one forced fumble in 15 games in New England.

Clayborn will rotate in a solid grouping with Cleveland’s Myles Garrett and Olivier Vernon on the defensive line.

Thumbnail photo via Chuck Cook/USA TODAY Sports Images