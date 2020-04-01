The Cleveland Browns continue to make additions this offseason.

The Browns reportedly signed edge rusher Adrian Clayborn on a two-year contract, per NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. The deal is worth $6 million with a chance to reach $7 million.

After one season with the New England Patriots in 2018, Clayborn returned to the Atlanta Falcons for his second stint with the organization in 2019.

The 2011 first-round pick recorded 18 tackles and four sacks in 15 games for the Falcons last year.

The 31-year-old Clayborn has tallied 36 1/2 sacks, 10 forced fumbles and 52 tackles for loss in nine seasons. He won a Super Bowl in 2018 with the Patriots after he compiled 2 1/2 sacks and one forced fumble in 15 games in New England.

Clayborn will rotate in a solid grouping with Cleveland’s Myles Garrett and Olivier Vernon on the defensive line.

Thumbnail photo via Chuck Cook/USA TODAY Sports Images