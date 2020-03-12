Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The NBA announced Wednesday night it was suspending its season until further notice amid concerns related to the coronavirus outbreak.

The news came after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19, and it’s since been reported that Gobert’s teammate, Donovan Mitchell, also tested positive for the disease.

The Boston Celtics, who faced the Jazz last Friday at TD Garden, had been scheduled to play the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night at Fiserv Forum. That game obviously has been postponed in wake of the NBA’s decision to suspend play, but the Celtics issued the following statement Thursday morning:

The NBA has announced the decision to suspend games. We are in the process of gathering information and determining next steps. We will provide updates as soon as we have more information to share. Thank you.

The Celtics, who played the Jazz twice in the last two weeks, reportedly were told to self-quarantine in Milwaukee on Wednesday night, making them one of five teams told to take such precautions.

Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix reported Thursday, citing league sources, the C’s are headed back to Boston and have been told to self-isolate for a few days upon returning.

The Celtics entered Thursday sitting in third place in the Eastern Conference with a 43-21 record, trailing only the Bucks (53-12) and Toronto Raptors (46-18).

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images