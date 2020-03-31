Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

With the sports world halted as the coronavirus outbreak has altered life as we know it, many professional athletes have found entertainment in video games.

The NBA is even planning a player-only ‘NBA 2K20’ tournament to air on ESPN.

You can imagine the competitiveness that drives those athletes to reach their fullest potential translates in much of what they do, including video games.

Naturally, the trash talk comes along with that as well.

Seattle Surge captain Josiah “Slacked” Berry, a “Call of Duty” League pro shared highlights from his weekend, including streams of him playing with San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman and Philadelphia Eagles corner Darius Slay.

Watching Slacked and Slay’s interaction on Twitter, Kansas City Chiefs’ receiver Tyreek Hill decided to get involved, bragging about his Fortnite skills.

“Slacked you’re so washed, play me if you kill me once on (F)ortnite I’ll give you 100 bucks,” Hill wrote Monday.

Patrick Mahomes stepped in to back up one of his favorite targets.

“Promise you he is washed up these days,” the Super Bowl LIV MVP said.

The pro-gamer was unfazed, proclaiming he could defeat both the quarterback and wideout with one hand.

Hopefully, the Chiefs players hold him to that and we get to see this go down via Twitch. If there’s one thing Mahomes and Hill can’t do together, it might be defeating the Seattle Surge captain in a first-person shooter game.

Thumbnail photo via Denny Medley/USA TODAY Sports Images