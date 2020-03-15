Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A third NBA player reportedly has tested positive for coronavirus, and the first from a team other than the Utah Jazz.

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Christian Wood of the Detroit Pistons has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The Pistons faced the Jazz last Saturday, and Wood had 30 points and 11 rebounds against center Rudy Gobert, the league’s first player to be diagnosed with coronavirus. Utah’s Donovan Mitchell also has since tested positive.

Detroit Pistons‘ Christian Wood has tested positive for coronavirus, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Wood had 30 and 11 rebounds against Rudy Gobert on Saturday night before a career-high 32 on Wednesday. Sources say Wood has shown no symptoms and is doing well. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 15, 2020

After Gobert’s diagnosis, the NBA suspended its season indefinitely and advised any teams who recently faced the Jazz to self-quarantine and get tested.

Despite contracting the virus, Wood went on to score a career-high 32 points against the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday. The power forward is up for free agency after the current campaign, and before the hiatus was in the midst of the best season of his career.

Charania’s sources say Wood has yet to show any symptoms and is doing well.

Thumbnail photo via Rick Osentoski/USA TODAY Sports Images