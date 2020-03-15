Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Those from both inside and outside the confines of Gillette Stadium know how much captain Matthew Slater has meant to the New England Patriots organization over the years.

And the recent news that Slater will be returning to One Patriot Place has prompted them to share their excitement.

Slater and the Patriots reportedly came to an agreement on a two-year contract extension Friday, meaning the 34-year-old special teams veteran would play his upcoming 13th and 14th NFL seasons with the organization.

Cornerback Jason McCourty, who the Patriots decided to bring back Thursday, was one of the many excited to see the news, posting “AWWWWWWWWW YEAAAAAAAA!” on the Twitter account he shares with his soon-to-be-free-agent twin brother, Devin.

(Of note: The phrase ‘Awww Yeaaa’ is how Slater breaks down the locker room after a Patriots win.)

And even a former Patriot, linebacker Tedy Bruschi, took to Instagram to share his thoughts.

“Good news for the weekend! How we feel about Matthew Slater getting a new contract?! #AwwwwwYeah Congrats, Captain #Patriots”

Before coming to an agreement, Slater was just one of a handful of Patriots set to hit the open market, including 42-year-old quarterback Tom Brady.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images