Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

<iframe frameborder=”0″ width=”480″ height=”270″ src=”https://www.dailymotion.com/embed/video/x7skxs4″ allowfullscreen allow=”autoplay”></iframe>

With the coronavirus outbreak ravishing the country, Italy’s Serie A has been forced to play all games behind closed doors until April 3, in addition to all other sporting events in Italy.

The show must go on, however, and in Juventus’ match against Inter Milan on Sunday, Cristiano Ronaldo reached an impressive milestone without any fans there to see it.

The game was the Portuguese superstar’s 1,000th career club and country appearances at the senior level.

As noted by Squawka Football, Ronaldo has now played in 164 for Portugal, who won the last Euro Cup, and 836 club games between Sporting Lisbon, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus.

That’s amassed him a mind-blowing 725 goals, six league titles, five Ballon d’Ors, five Champions League trophies and the Portuguese national team’s first-ever Euro Cup.

Knowing Ronaldo, he probably hated the fact that spectators weren’t in attendance for the special moment, where Juventus won 2-0. However, he made light of the situation by giving handshakes to imaginary fans in the tunnel pregame, and applauding imaginary crowd postgame.

Meanwhile in the United States, sports leagues are preparing for a similar fate should the pandemic worsen.

Thumbnail photo via Tim Groothuis/Witters Sport/USA TODAY Sports Images