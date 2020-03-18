Fear not, NASCAR fans. Your favorite racers will rev up their engines in a matter of days.

NASCAR and iRacing on Tuesday introduced the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series, a multi-week online competition in which NASCAR Cup Series drivers and racing icons will compete for virtual glory during motor sports’ postponements due to coronavirus fears. Dale Earnhardt Jr., Kyle Busch and Denny Hamlin will be among the racers from the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series, NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series and other NASCAR dignitaries who’ll return to the track in the multi-week , starting at 1:30 p.m. ET on Sunday on the virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway.

“Until we have cars back on track, the entire NASCAR community has aligned to provide our passionate fans with a unique, fun and competitive experience on race day,” NASCAR vice president of racing development Ben Kennedy said in a press releases. “Our long-time partners at iRacing offer an incredible product and we are excited to see how many of our best drivers will stack up in the virtual domain of competitive racing.”

NASCAR on Tuesday postponed its racing events through May 3 but it intends to hold all of this season’s races once it’s prudent to do so.

Until then, ardent NASCAR fans can satisfy their race cravings via the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images