Chances are if you played alongside Tom Brady, he left some sort of impression on you.

Such is the case for Darrelle Revis, who spent one season with Brady as a member of the New England Patriots.

We’re sure you know by now, but Brady announced on social media he would not be returning to New England after 20 seasons under center. Where he ends up next remains to be seen, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Los Angeles Chargers appear to be the frontrunners.

Revis started all 16 games for in 2014 and won Super Bowl XLIX over the Seattle Seahawks with the Pats. But it wasn’t just the intensity the 42-year-old brought to the field on game day, it was how he practiced that really stuck with Revis.

“Practice against Tom Brady everyday was like playing on the 92’ Dream Team,” he tweeted Tuesday. “He brought that much intensity to the practice field. Which ever team he lands I’m sure he will continue his legacy of playing a great brand of football. #TB12”

Check it out:

Practice against Tom Brady everyday was like playing on the 92’ Dream Team. He brought that much intensity to the practice field. Which ever team he lands I’m sure he will continue his legacy of playing a great brand of football. #TB12 pic.twitter.com/Y6tKUOapIk — Darrelle Revis (@Revis24) March 17, 2020

Now we all wait with bated breath for Brady to announce his next move so we can see if that same intensity will carry over to his new team.

