The Buccaneers managed to land one of the most coveted players on the free-agent market, but they might not be done bringing in superstar talent.

Not terribly long after Tom Brady announced his decision to leave the Patriots, Tampa Bay emerged as the expected landing spot for the six-time Super Bowl champion. Next on the Bucs’ to-do list might be pairing Brady with a premier running back, as one report Tuesday indicated “there’s some reality” to the possibility of Tampa Bay pursuing a trade for Todd Gurley.

Gurley himself appears open to taking his talents to Central Florida. In addition to praising Brady in a tweet Tuesday, the three-time Pro Bowl selection liked a tweet that read “TG & TB 🤔.”

Even if the Bucs don’t manage to work out a deal for Gurley, Brady won’t have to worry about a lack of weapons in Tampa Bay. With Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate at his disposal, Brady is primed for success in 2020.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images