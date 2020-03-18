When the new NFL league year opens Wednesday afternoon, Ted Karras will be a member of the Miami Dolphins.

The offensive lineman reportedly will leave the New England Patriots, where he spent the first four seasons of his career. He had a breakout 2019 campaign, taking over as the starting center upon David Andrews missing the entire season.

But that was his first experience as a week-in, week-out starter. And the Houston Chronicle’s Aaron Wilson reported that went into Karras’ thinking in joining the Fins — even though the Patriots offered him more money in the short term.

While signs point toward Andrews being ready for the start of the upcoming season, the uncertainty around his health might result in Karras ultimately proving to be a key loss.

More Patriots: News, Analysis Of Tom Brady’s Decision To Choose Bucs

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images