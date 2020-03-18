Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

When the new NFL league year opens Wednesday afternoon, Ted Karras will be a member of the Miami Dolphins.

The offensive lineman reportedly will leave the New England Patriots, where he spent the first four seasons of his career. He had a breakout 2019 campaign, taking over as the starting center upon David Andrews missing the entire season.

But that was his first experience as a week-in, week-out starter. And the Houston Chronicle’s Aaron Wilson reported that went into Karras’ thinking in joining the Fins — even though the Patriots offered him more money in the short term.

Ted Karras had a higher two-year offer from Patriots, per NFL sources, but opted for a starting job with Dolphins on a one-year, $4M deal with thought it would be better opportunity to reset his market next offseason and build on what he showed as a 15-game starter — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 18, 2020

While signs point toward Andrews being ready for the start of the upcoming season, the uncertainty around his health might result in Karras ultimately proving to be a key loss.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images