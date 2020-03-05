Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Drew Brees doesn’t possess any inside knowledge of Tom Brady’s decision-making process, but he’d be very surprised if the New England Patriots quarterback signed elsewhere this offseason.

During an appearance Thursday on WEEI’s “Greg Hill Show,” Brees said he believes Brady — an impending free agent for the first time in his NFL career — ultimately will re-sign with the Patriots.

“I love Tom Brady,” the New Orleans Saints QB said. “… He’s a legend. I don’t see him going anywhere, but I can’t speak for him or anybody else.”

As for his own future, Brees said he has no desire to leave New Orleans. The 41-year-old began his career with the San Diego Chargers but has been with the Saints since 2006, making him the league’s third-longest-tenured quarterback behind Brady (with the Patriots since 2000) and Ben Roethlisberger (with the Pittsburgh Steelers since 2004).

Brees announced last month he is not retiring.

“Listen, I have no intention of going anywhere,” Brees said on WEEI. “I don’t care what the offer would be or what the situation might be, I am Who Dat Nation for life.”

Brees said he’s year-to-year at this point, but he thinks he can play until he’s 45. Added there are other factors besides just football (family) when deciding to keep playing. https://t.co/W7rphQ8T6A — Ryan Hannable (@RyanHannable) March 5, 2020

Brady, who turns 43 in August, reportedly is drawing some level of interest from at least eight teams, with the Tennessee Titans, Las Vegas Raiders, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Los Angeles Chargers and potentially San Francisco 49ers expected to be in the mix. He’ll become an unrestricted free agent March 18 if he and the Patriots cannot come to terms on a new contract before that date.

