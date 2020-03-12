Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

As the sports world is turned upside-down, with coronavirus concerns forcing leagues all over the world to postpone or cancel events, one major sports league is continuing its season.

For now, at least.

On Thursday, the English Premier League announced all matches scheduled for this weekend will go on as planned.

“Following the latest update from Government issued this afternoon, all Premier League matches will go ahead as scheduled this weekend,” the statement said.

“While the (British) Prime Minister advised that all sporting events should take place as normal for now, he also indicated that Government is considering banning major public events, like sporting fixtures. We are therefore continuing to work closely with our clubs, Government, The FA, EFL and other relevant stakeholders to ensure appropriate contingency plans are in place as and when circumstances change.”

Ten EPL matches will take place this weekend, with seven slated for Saturday, two for Sunday and one on Monday.

